My team conducts digital security training, much of it oriented to beginners, and it's hard to name any one book as an "onramp”… I often think, would I share this with my mom? Often, the answer is no, but I did manage to find one in Keep Calm and Log On. Gus Andrews is exceptional at framing thorny issues around information quality, trust, and digital security, in a friendly and accessible way. Even security professionals may find it affirming and therapeutic.

—Dr. Martin Shelton, Principal Researcher

at the Freedom of the Press Foundation