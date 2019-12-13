Keep Calm and Log On includes a number of activities designed to help you and your community live your best lives online. Whether you need to defend yourself and your loved ones from identity theft, unplug from social media, or even protect your community from being divided by online disinformation in an election season, these activities provide vital skills for our troubled times.

While the COVID crisis has made it difficult to plan in-person events, Dr. Andrews is prepared to lead workshops online. If you’d like to have her speak to your community about stress and digital mindfulness, digital security when working from home (as well as remote work techniques and etiquette), stopping the spread of disinformation, or healing our polarized discourse, get in touch!