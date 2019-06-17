Skip to main content
COVID resources
Digital security when you work from home
by
Gus Andrews
When COVID news is stressing you out
by
Gus Andrews
Support your community during the COVID outbreak
by
Gus Andrews
Video calls without the burnout
by
Gus Andrews
The "pandacam" solution
Chain email and senior photo challenges: Beware
by
Gus Andrews
No One Is Born "Good at Technology"
Boosting your tech skills
by
Gus Andrews
Make your device easier to use with accessibility settings
by
Gus Andrews
Conserving a Valuable Resource: Our Attention
Muting work notifications on vacation
by
Gus Andrews
Staying mindful of your digital time
by
Gus Andrews
Save your attention by changing apps and sites
by
Gus Andrews
Stop ads and companies from tracking you
by
Gus Andrews
Fight digital addiction with a slower network connection
by
Gus Andrews
Conversation Breakdown: How the internet meddles in our relationships
Living a better life on social media
by
Gus Andrews
How do we get people to stop fighting online?
by
Gus Andrews
Planning Your Digital Security "Victory Garden"
Protecting yourself on wifi: VPNs
by
Gus Andrews
Shopping sites and rewards cards
by
Gus Andrews
Smart homes and devices, and digital assistants
by
Gus Andrews
Protecting yourself on wi-fi
by
Gus Andrews
Growing Your Digital Security "Victory Garden"
Sharing documents securely
by
Gus Andrews
User-friendly security and privacy news sites
by
Gus Andrews
Making things safer and stronger with MFA
by
Gus Andrews
Your digital victory garden chores checklist
by
Gus Andrews
The tools you already have for securing your devices
by
Gus Andrews
How do I know if I have a virus? Getting rid of malware
by
Gus Andrews
How do I know if a website is safe?
by
Gus Andrews
How do I know if an update or alert is real?
by
Gus Andrews
Store your passwords safely
by
Gus Andrews
Strengthen your passwords
by
Gus Andrews
Back up your files online so you can update your software
by
Gus Andrews
"They Already Know Everything... And There's Nothing I Can Do"
Physical threats against you
by
Gus Andrews
Industrial-strength security: protecting against governments and police
by
Gus Andrews
Your boss, your company, your school
by
Gus Andrews
Identity theft
by
Gus Andrews
Trolls and other harassers
by
Gus Andrews
Safer Relationships, Online
More safe relationship tools
by
Gus Andrews
How do they know what I looked at online?
by
Gus Andrews
What do I do if my photos are being used against me?
by
Gus Andrews
More relationship warning signs
by
Gus Andrews
How do they know my location?
by
Gus Andrews
Sharing sensitive pictures
by
Gus Andrews
A Toolkit for Online Trust
More ways to spot fake news
by
Gus Andrews
More tips for identifying fake accounts
by
Gus Andrews
Bias: We've All Got It
Break out of your filter bubble
by
Gus Andrews
The News
Protecting journalists
by
Gus Andrews
Wikipedia
You mean I can edit Wikipedia?!
by
Gus Andrews
Algorithms, or Digital “Soup” Recipes
Demand an ingredients list for digital algorithm "mystery meat"
by
Gus Andrews
Get better at searching
by
Gus Andrews
Why isn’t search finding what I want?!
by
Gus Andrews
Beware the Profit Motive
Finding media where profit isn't the motive
by
Gus Andrews
Going Forward
Holding digital media companies accountable
by
Gus Andrews
Reducing online abuse
by
Gus Andrews
