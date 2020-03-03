When COVID news is stressing you out

This is an unbelievably stressful time to be alive. Many of us are worried not just about illness, but our jobs, our housing, and our families. It’s hard to even tell what it is we’re feeling right now; one expert suggests that what many of us are feeling right now is grief and loss.

Unfortunately, the media and news we need right now to stay informed about what to do, and to seek comfort from others, are also the sources of fear, anger, grief, and stress.

But there are some habits which are proven to make it less stressful to take in frightening content. The first thing the Poynter Institute’s Verification Handbook wants you to understand is that violent and other frightening videos, images, and stories are like toxic waste. Handling them does have side effects. And if you were handling toxic waste, you’d take precautions to stay safe, right? Here are a few ways to do that, including some from Poynter and from presenters at the Internet Freedom Festival as well as tips from Keep Calm and Log On:

