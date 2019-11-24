Why isn’t search finding what I want?!

First, make sure you’re actually using a search engine. (I know, I know—this seems basic. Bear with me.) That bar at the top of your internet window works best when you’re entering addresses: stuff that ends in .com or something similar. If you rely on the address bar, you may end up being sent to some really poor-quality search engines (like the one your internet service provider defaults to). Go directly to the search page, like Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo for best results. (DuckDuckGo offers the bonus of not storing your personal information, unlike other search engines.)