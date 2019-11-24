Protecting journalists

In this information revolution, many of the protections that journalists were given by rights to free speech have been threatened, including the right to protect their sources. Worryingly, an increasing number of politicians worldwide have also appeared to give their approval of targeting the press.

If you want to know more about giving journalists the cover they need to do the kind of investigative reporting that unearths wrongdoing by powerful interests, consider supporting or following these organizations:

Committee to Protect Journalists

Freedom of the Press Foundation

Pen International

Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

Reporters Without Borders

US Press Freedom Tracker

Or… are you not sure why anyone ever trusted the news? Pick up a copy of Keep Calm and Log On to learn more.